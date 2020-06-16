1571 York Avenue

Amenities

About The Apartment



The unit is an inviting furnished two bedroom railroad apartment on the S line of the building with two separate entrances, located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on 83rd Street. Available for stays starting at one month, key apartment features at 1571 York include New Appliances, a Large Dining Area, Desk Work Area, WiFi, AC/Heat and Cable TV. The unit is professionally managed and comes with clean linens, cozy towels, and everything you'll need to get started from the moment you check in.



About the Area



The apartment is located in one of the most iconic districts of Manhattan, the Upper East Side. Located minutes from Central Park and nearby public transportation options include the 4, 5, 6, and Q trains.



Check-In



During your stay, you'll have easy access to the property management team who will be able to help you schedule additional cleaning services, answer your questions, and anything you may need so you can relax and enjoy your stay.



Highlights



- WiFi

- Cable TV

- AC/Heater

- Large Kitchen

- Dining Table

- Desk Work Area

- Separate Entrances



Fast Application Process! Price Listed is for a 12 Month Stay!