155 West 78th Street

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

This home is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom TRIPLEX with 10+ foot ceilings, decorative herringbone floors, crown moldings and your own private roof-top terrace. It is located in a gorgeous and meticulously maintained OWNER OCCUPIED LANDMARK TOWNHOUSE on one of the Upper West Side's truly special and tranquil blocks. Depending on your mood, this home strikes the perfect balance of wide open spaces and the privacy of more intimate quarters. The First Floor of the apartment features a commodious expanse from the front, south facing, living room with decorative fireplace all the way through to the brand new renovated kitchen and expansive dining room (and/or additional family room), which has a working gas fireplace. Off the dining room is a private terrace (approx. 12' x 8 '). The open renovated kitchen features brand new appliances including a wine chiller and a central island. The Second Floor features an extremely large master bedroom suite with working gas fireplace, two additional bedrooms and washer/dryer. The Third Floor is accessed through an open staircase. It can be used as either a guest room, fourth bedroom or home office. This floor has very large south facing windows that overlook your own gorgeous private roof-top terrace (approx. 600 sq ft) with spectacular views of the city. On the inside this floor also includes a small kitchen and bathroom which make it very comfortable and convenient for entertaining. So...IF you love the Upper West Side's charm, IF you love entertaining, IF you simply love the luxury of working from home and you love the great outdoors...well then, you owe it to yourself to come and see this extraordinary new home. West 78th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam is one of the most beautiful blocks on the entire Upper West Side and is convenient to Central Park, the Natural History Museum, the Jewish Community Center (JCC), Zabars, Fairway, Citarella, Stand-up NY, Red Farm, Tacombi, the weekly (Grand Bazaar on Sundays), all transportation (1,2,3, B & C) and the 79th Street crosstown bus. Choose your every pleasure and need right here from this magnificent residence. The home has a state of the art Video Intercom Security system. Occupancy for August 2020.