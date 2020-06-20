All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

155 West 78th Street

155 West 78th Street · (212) 906-9347
Location

155 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$15,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This home is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom TRIPLEX with 10+ foot ceilings, decorative herringbone floors, crown moldings and your own private roof-top terrace. It is located in a gorgeous and meticulously maintained OWNER OCCUPIED LANDMARK TOWNHOUSE on one of the Upper West Side's truly special and tranquil blocks. Depending on your mood, this home strikes the perfect balance of wide open spaces and the privacy of more intimate quarters. The First Floor of the apartment features a commodious expanse from the front, south facing, living room with decorative fireplace all the way through to the brand new renovated kitchen and expansive dining room (and/or additional family room), which has a working gas fireplace. Off the dining room is a private terrace (approx. 12' x 8 '). The open renovated kitchen features brand new appliances including a wine chiller and a central island. The Second Floor features an extremely large master bedroom suite with working gas fireplace, two additional bedrooms and washer/dryer. The Third Floor is accessed through an open staircase. It can be used as either a guest room, fourth bedroom or home office. This floor has very large south facing windows that overlook your own gorgeous private roof-top terrace (approx. 600 sq ft) with spectacular views of the city. On the inside this floor also includes a small kitchen and bathroom which make it very comfortable and convenient for entertaining. So...IF you love the Upper West Side's charm, IF you love entertaining, IF you simply love the luxury of working from home and you love the great outdoors...well then, you owe it to yourself to come and see this extraordinary new home. West 78th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam is one of the most beautiful blocks on the entire Upper West Side and is convenient to Central Park, the Natural History Museum, the Jewish Community Center (JCC), Zabars, Fairway, Citarella, Stand-up NY, Red Farm, Tacombi, the weekly (Grand Bazaar on Sundays), all transportation (1,2,3, B & C) and the 79th Street crosstown bus. Choose your every pleasure and need right here from this magnificent residence. The home has a state of the art Video Intercom Security system. Occupancy for August 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 West 78th Street have any available units?
155 West 78th Street has a unit available for $15,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 West 78th Street have?
Some of 155 West 78th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 West 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 West 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 West 78th Street offer parking?
No, 155 West 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 West 78th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 155 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 155 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 West 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
