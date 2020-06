Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel lobby

Brand New Renovation-Living space and new kitchen together-Three bedrooms each one with closet space-Walk-up building - 2nd Floor-New Hardwood floors-High ceilings-Renovated kitchen -All new kitchen cabinets-New stainless steel appliances-Granite counter-New bathroomSuper on premisesRenovated lobby and hallways- Students and Guarantors welcome- Insurent welcomeNet Effective Rent - $2383.33 (1 free month over 12 month lease)Gross rent and security - $2600.00Tenant can pay the net rent over the term. EGR1666