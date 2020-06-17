All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

151 West 21st Street

151 West 21st Street · (212) 572-3190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11A · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
doorman
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
Residence 11A is a large 2 (convertible 3 bedroom) bedroom, 3 bathroom home. The separate living and dining areas wrap the sun drenched south-facing terrace with floor to ceiling glass walls and views of downtown. The custom kitchen is designed by world-renowned chef Eric Ripert for Poggenpohl and is complemented by lush finishes in Teak Lava and Caeserstone, with state-of-the-art Energy Star appliances by Liebherr and Bosch and a 5 burner cooktop and oven by Smeg. 7" wide plank walnut floors run throughout the apartment. The master bedroom suite features the luxurious windowed bathroom with radiant heated floors and a double sink vanity by Poggenpohl, glass enclosed stall shower, Neptune deep soaking tub, and thermostatic water fixtures by Toto. Bosch washer and dryer are installed. Zone managed and whisper quiet high efficiency Daikin central heat and air conditioning ensure maximum comfort control throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 West 21st Street have any available units?
151 West 21st Street has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 West 21st Street have?
Some of 151 West 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 151 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 151 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 151 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 151 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
