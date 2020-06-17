151 West 21st Street

Amenities

Residence 11A is a large 2 (convertible 3 bedroom) bedroom, 3 bathroom home. The separate living and dining areas wrap the sun drenched south-facing terrace with floor to ceiling glass walls and views of downtown. The custom kitchen is designed by world-renowned chef Eric Ripert for Poggenpohl and is complemented by lush finishes in Teak Lava and Caeserstone, with state-of-the-art Energy Star appliances by Liebherr and Bosch and a 5 burner cooktop and oven by Smeg. 7" wide plank walnut floors run throughout the apartment. The master bedroom suite features the luxurious windowed bathroom with radiant heated floors and a double sink vanity by Poggenpohl, glass enclosed stall shower, Neptune deep soaking tub, and thermostatic water fixtures by Toto. Bosch washer and dryer are installed. Zone managed and whisper quiet high efficiency Daikin central heat and air conditioning ensure maximum comfort control throughout.