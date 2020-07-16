All apartments in New York
Find more places like 151 East 43rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
151 East 43rd Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

151 East 43rd Street

151 East 43rd Street · (646) 397-0749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

151 East 43rd Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio apartment available immediately in Midtown East. This apartment features hardwood floors, a windowed bathroom, and a windowed kitchen. Located four flights up in a walk-up building. The lease term is 1 year, pets allowed, tri-state guarantors accepted & basic financial parameters apply. Grand Central is under a block away!,Welcome to your new studio residence, available immediately in Midtown East. This apartment features hardwood floors, a windowed bathroom, and a windowed kitchen. Located four flights up in a walk-up building. The lease term is 1 year, pets allowed, guarantors accepted & basic financial parameters apply. Grand Central is under a block away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 East 43rd Street have any available units?
151 East 43rd Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 151 East 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 East 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 East 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 East 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 151 East 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 151 East 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 East 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 East 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 East 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 151 East 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 East 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 151 East 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 East 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 East 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 East 43rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 East 43rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 151 East 43rd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity