Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking garage

150 West End Avenue Apartment 25N Price: $2900 For August 1st occupancy! Beautiful High Floor Sunny Alcove Studio/Junior One Bedroom at Lincoln Towers! This sunny south facing studio is the perfect place to call home. It is in excellent condition and features beautiful hardwood floors and a new galley kitchen. It exudes warmth and features a big walk-in closet as well as a generous sleeping alcove that can easily be converted to a junior one bedroom. There is a generous dressing alcove ensuite. The partial river views and bright southern exposure make this coop apartment a winner in every way! The bathroom is also renovated. 150 West End Avenue is a full service high rise with a concierge, fitness club and laundry facilities. It is also pet friendly. The Lincoln Towers complex is beautifully landscaped and has a security gate, parking facilities and a basketball court. Call for Virtual Open House Info and Video!