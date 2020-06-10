All apartments in New York
150 Sullivan Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

150 Sullivan Street

150 Sullivan Street · (212) 381-4204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Chic 1 BR apartment is the MOST central location downtown - the border or Soho & Greenwich Village!! An easy two flight walk-up, this real 1 bedroom apartment has just undergone a $100K + renovation and features: a new kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless appliances, custom European cabinetry & task lighting; a new, windowed bathroom with custom finishes, walk-in shower and pocket door; TONS of storage; new, wide-plank hard wood floors; 10' ceilings and quiet; West exposures from all rooms; all new plumbing and electical with recessed lightling throughout. Board approval is required.

150 Sullivan Street is located in prime Soho, just steps from Greenwich Village as well! The richest area in NYC for galleries, shopping, restaurants & nightlife. From a practicality stadpoint: 1/A/C/E/N/R/6/B/D/F/M subways nearby; crosstown buses on Houston Street 1/2 block away; NYU is a 3 block walk; bakeries, pharmacy, nail salons and newstands on the block; Whole Foods and Dean & Deluca a short walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Sullivan Street have any available units?
150 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 150 Sullivan Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 Sullivan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 150 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 150 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 150 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
