Chic 1 BR apartment is the MOST central location downtown - the border or Soho & Greenwich Village!! An easy two flight walk-up, this real 1 bedroom apartment has just undergone a $100K + renovation and features: a new kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless appliances, custom European cabinetry & task lighting; a new, windowed bathroom with custom finishes, walk-in shower and pocket door; TONS of storage; new, wide-plank hard wood floors; 10' ceilings and quiet; West exposures from all rooms; all new plumbing and electical with recessed lightling throughout. Board approval is required.



150 Sullivan Street is located in prime Soho, just steps from Greenwich Village as well! The richest area in NYC for galleries, shopping, restaurants & nightlife. From a practicality stadpoint: 1/A/C/E/N/R/6/B/D/F/M subways nearby; crosstown buses on Houston Street 1/2 block away; NYU is a 3 block walk; bakeries, pharmacy, nail salons and newstands on the block; Whole Foods and Dean & Deluca a short walk.