Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

150 East 27th Street

150 East 27th Street · (212) 994-3210
Location

150 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-E · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Jun 1st!
Spacious one bedroom apartment approximately 700sqf located in the friendly coop elevator building, bordering the Murray Hill and Gramercy Park neighborhoods. Features hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Specious living room with costume made book shelves, and king size bedroom with huge closet space.

Building features live-in-super, laundry facilities, video security system. It is just a short distance to the 6 subway line as well as two grocery stores, Fairway and Trader Joes! Sorry no pets.
Please text for the fast respond or email for a showings! 24 hour notice required for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 East 27th Street have any available units?
150 East 27th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 East 27th Street have?
Some of 150 East 27th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 East 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 East 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 East 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 East 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 East 27th Street does offer parking.
Does 150 East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 150 East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 150 East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 East 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
