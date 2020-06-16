All apartments in New York
150 E 85th St.

150 East 85th Street · (917) 528-1199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
lobby
media room
Elegant one bedroom with all the convenience that is desired of a New York City apartment! A few steps from Central Park, the 4,5,6 Express subway line and crosstown bus. Enjoy the main hub of East 86th Street just a block away form your front door, with such Supermarkets as Whole Foods, Fairway Market; Two Movie theaters; Flagship Health Clubs; Internationally known brand name boutiques and electronic stores; 5 Star dining.This apartment is the largest of its kind in the building! featuring a California King Size bedroom, a separate fully sized double counter kitchen, full size marble tiled bathroom, floor to ceiling bay windows, cherry floors, wall to wall closet in the bedroom plus a walk in storage closet and coat closet in the entry foyer area. Laundry Room on the same floor as the apartment!This full service 24/7 doorman building includes a renovated fitness room, updated roof deck, gut renovated modern lobby and elevators, building links system, live in super and storage area.Sorry, NO PetsPLEASE NOTE: Pictures are of an identical unit in the same building and not the actual unit. Plaza Real Estate Group, Inc. cannot assure its accuracy and bears no responsibility for any errors, omissions or misstatements. Pictures listed within this listing is for representation purposes only, thus all dimensions are approximate and should be considered as such. All rights to content, photographs and graphics reserved to Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 E 85th St. have any available units?
150 E 85th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 E 85th St. have?
Some of 150 E 85th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 E 85th St. currently offering any rent specials?
150 E 85th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 E 85th St. pet-friendly?
No, 150 E 85th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 E 85th St. offer parking?
No, 150 E 85th St. does not offer parking.
Does 150 E 85th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 E 85th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 E 85th St. have a pool?
No, 150 E 85th St. does not have a pool.
Does 150 E 85th St. have accessible units?
No, 150 E 85th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 E 85th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 E 85th St. has units with dishwashers.
