150 E 85th St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry lobby media room

Elegant one bedroom with all the convenience that is desired of a New York City apartment! A few steps from Central Park, the 4,5,6 Express subway line and crosstown bus. Enjoy the main hub of East 86th Street just a block away form your front door, with such Supermarkets as Whole Foods, Fairway Market; Two Movie theaters; Flagship Health Clubs; Internationally known brand name boutiques and electronic stores; 5 Star dining.This apartment is the largest of its kind in the building! featuring a California King Size bedroom, a separate fully sized double counter kitchen, full size marble tiled bathroom, floor to ceiling bay windows, cherry floors, wall to wall closet in the bedroom plus a walk in storage closet and coat closet in the entry foyer area. Laundry Room on the same floor as the apartment!This full service 24/7 doorman building includes a renovated fitness room, updated roof deck, gut renovated modern lobby and elevators, building links system, live in super and storage area.Sorry, NO PetsPLEASE NOTE: Pictures are of an identical unit in the same building and not the actual unit. Plaza Real Estate Group, Inc. cannot assure its accuracy and bears no responsibility for any errors, omissions or misstatements. Pictures listed within this listing is for representation purposes only, thus all dimensions are approximate and should be considered as such. All rights to content, photographs and graphics reserved to Broker.