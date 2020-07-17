All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

150 Charles Street 7CS

150 Charles Street · (917) 885-9169
Location

150 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7CS · Avail. now

$22,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Artfully designed and decorated, this show stopping furnished two-bedroom apartment features an expansive great room with soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the southern views. Adjacent to the great room is the windowed Italian chefs' kitchen with a breakfast bar, cabinets by Molteni, Alabama white marble counters, LeFroy Brooks fixtures, Miele, Wolf and Sub-zero appliances. The spacious Master bedroom suite features beautiful southern exposure, windowed 5 fixture master bathroom with wonderful Hudson River views, Alabama white marble, LeFroy Brooks fixtures and custom vanity by Alan Wanzenberg. A large second bedroom with en-suite bath, great storage, and a well proportion laundry room complete this special offering. 150 Charles street offers 40,000 square feet of lushly landscaped private green space, private covered driveway with parking, Hotel concierge service, professional spa with 75-foot pool, 3000 sq. ft. fitness center, yoga studio, whirlpool, plunge pool, steam room, dry sauna, massage rooms, juice bar, event room with kitchen and a children's play room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Charles Street 7CS have any available units?
150 Charles Street 7CS has a unit available for $22,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Charles Street 7CS have?
Some of 150 Charles Street 7CS's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Charles Street 7CS currently offering any rent specials?
150 Charles Street 7CS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Charles Street 7CS pet-friendly?
No, 150 Charles Street 7CS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 Charles Street 7CS offer parking?
Yes, 150 Charles Street 7CS offers parking.
Does 150 Charles Street 7CS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Charles Street 7CS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Charles Street 7CS have a pool?
Yes, 150 Charles Street 7CS has a pool.
Does 150 Charles Street 7CS have accessible units?
No, 150 Charles Street 7CS does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Charles Street 7CS have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Charles Street 7CS does not have units with dishwashers.
