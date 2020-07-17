150 Charles Street 7CS

Amenities

on-site laundry garage gym pool elevator concierge

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna yoga

Artfully designed and decorated, this show stopping furnished two-bedroom apartment features an expansive great room with soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the southern views. Adjacent to the great room is the windowed Italian chefs' kitchen with a breakfast bar, cabinets by Molteni, Alabama white marble counters, LeFroy Brooks fixtures, Miele, Wolf and Sub-zero appliances. The spacious Master bedroom suite features beautiful southern exposure, windowed 5 fixture master bathroom with wonderful Hudson River views, Alabama white marble, LeFroy Brooks fixtures and custom vanity by Alan Wanzenberg. A large second bedroom with en-suite bath, great storage, and a well proportion laundry room complete this special offering. 150 Charles street offers 40,000 square feet of lushly landscaped private green space, private covered driveway with parking, Hotel concierge service, professional spa with 75-foot pool, 3000 sq. ft. fitness center, yoga studio, whirlpool, plunge pool, steam room, dry sauna, massage rooms, juice bar, event room with kitchen and a children's play room.