15 William Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool doorman

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking pool garage hot tub sauna yoga

This modern and contemporary alcove studio residence with 9'8 celilling .The expansive double-glazed 8'2" windows with southeastern exposure offering stunning views of downtown New York's historic architecture and water views of New York Harbor. The open kitchen and spacious living area give the apartment a loft like feel.

. The open chef's kitchen boasts custom designed white lacquer and stainless steel cabinetry, Ceaserstone counter and backsplash and Blanco stainless steel sink with Vola satin nickel faucets. The high-end appliances include a fully-integrated Sub Zero refrigerator and Miele Incognito dishwasher, as well as Miele gas cook top and convection oven. The well-appointed bath includes an exquisitely crafted custom Corian vanity, generous double medicine cabinet with integrated lighting, oversized deep soaking tub, and a separate rain shower and Toto Carolina water closet enclosure.

