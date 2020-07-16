15 Charlton Street.

Amenities

Full-floor of an 1836 townhouse perfectly located at the crossroads of west Soho and the West Village.



The entryway opens into a large 15' x 14' living room that includes sunny, south-facing views, and a charming decorative fireplace. The even larger bedroom provides garden views and a peaceful reprieve from the city. The bedroom features a second decorative fireplace and a windowed bonus room perfect as an office, nursery, or indulgent walk in closet/dressing room. Oversized double-pane sash windows flood the apartment with light. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout.



Newly renovated windowed kitchen provides ample space for cooking and storage, and includes stainless steel appliances from Liebherr and Fridgidaire. A laundry closet here houses your vented Maytag washer-dryer.



This home's high ceilings and north/south views create a bright and airy home, while the hardwood floors and original moldings provide 19th Century charm. Move-in ready and available immediately, this home is for someone who wants a quiet, historic home in a superb location near it all.



Situated on a quiet, tree lined street. Easy access to the 1, A, B, C, D, E, F, and M trains.

One flight up. Cats allowed. No dogs or bicycles please.