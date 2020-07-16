All apartments in New York
15 Charlton Street.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

15 Charlton Street

15 Charlton Street · (646) 245-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Charlton Street, New York, NY 10014
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Full-floor of an 1836 townhouse perfectly located at the crossroads of west Soho and the West Village.

The entryway opens into a large 15' x 14' living room that includes sunny, south-facing views, and a charming decorative fireplace. The even larger bedroom provides garden views and a peaceful reprieve from the city. The bedroom features a second decorative fireplace and a windowed bonus room perfect as an office, nursery, or indulgent walk in closet/dressing room. Oversized double-pane sash windows flood the apartment with light. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout.

Newly renovated windowed kitchen provides ample space for cooking and storage, and includes stainless steel appliances from Liebherr and Fridgidaire. A laundry closet here houses your vented Maytag washer-dryer.

This home's high ceilings and north/south views create a bright and airy home, while the hardwood floors and original moldings provide 19th Century charm. Move-in ready and available immediately, this home is for someone who wants a quiet, historic home in a superb location near it all.

Situated on a quiet, tree lined street. Easy access to the 1, A, B, C, D, E, F, and M trains.
One flight up. Cats allowed. No dogs or bicycles please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15 Charlton Street have any available units?
15 Charlton Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Charlton Street have?
Some of 15 Charlton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Charlton Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Charlton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Charlton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Charlton Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Charlton Street offer parking?
No, 15 Charlton Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Charlton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Charlton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Charlton Street have a pool?
No, 15 Charlton Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Charlton Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Charlton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Charlton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Charlton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

