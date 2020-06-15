Amenities

Fabulous OVERSIZE one bedroom with BUILT IN HOME OFFICEIf you have to work from home, make it a great work day on Charles StreetOversize 1Br at 15 Charles Street nexus of NYC's much adored Historic West Village and Greenwich Village.Pass over cobble stone streets over layers of history's past in the most sought after neighborhood in New York City. Quiet but convenient; serene but exciting all at once. Living in this timeless, historic location will offer you the very best of life in New York City.The apartment is newly renovated with a chef's quality kitchen perfectly open for entertaining, and filled with top of the line Thermidor appliances. A fully renovated designer marble bath offers a sexy, spa like feel you are sure to find a relaxing respite after a hard days work. Speaking of work you also have built in desk in the home office/dining area which is both functional and beautiful! Best of all are the Exceptional Unobstructed views over the West Village Historic Disct and bright Sunlight beaming through the West facing windows throughout the entire day and night time.The apartment is JUST OVERSIZED so you can bring along your king sized bed, and that dining table you haven't been able to find room for in other West Village offerings. The living room is over 20 ft long and just as wide when combined with the dining area. The layout is both practical and luxurious at once.Tremendous closet space means there is room for everything you find in the neighboring local high-fashion boutiques. (4 closets in all 3 are double sided, basically meaning you have 7 closets to store everything!)There is custom track lighting throughout the living / dining area, for that perfect nighttime ambience all on dimmer switches, of course! There are many other nicer details you just won't find in a rental building in this neighborhood of anywhere in Manhattan, for that matter.15 Charles Street is an attractive, full-service condo that offers 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry room, and on-site parking garage (for an additional charge). All the best of downtown Manhattan is right at your doorstep, from Morandi trattoria at your doorstep, to Hudson River Park just a few blocks away, to a wide array of world-class dining, super chic boutique shopping, and exciting all of the best nightlife destinations. Transportation options are numerous including the 1/2/3, A/B/C/D/E/F/M, and PATH trains are all within just a few minutes outside your front door!