Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

15 Charles Street

15 Charles Street · (212) 000-0000
Location

15 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12B · Avail. now

$6,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous OVERSIZE one bedroom with BUILT IN HOME OFFICEIf you have to work from home, make it a great work day on Charles StreetOversize 1Br at 15 Charles Street nexus of NYC's much adored Historic West Village and Greenwich Village.Pass over cobble stone streets over layers of history's past in the most sought after neighborhood in New York City. Quiet but convenient; serene but exciting all at once. Living in this timeless, historic location will offer you the very best of life in New York City.The apartment is newly renovated with a chef's quality kitchen perfectly open for entertaining, and filled with top of the line Thermidor appliances. A fully renovated designer marble bath offers a sexy, spa like feel you are sure to find a relaxing respite after a hard days work. Speaking of work you also have built in desk in the home office/dining area which is both functional and beautiful! Best of all are the Exceptional Unobstructed views over the West Village Historic Disct and bright Sunlight beaming through the West facing windows throughout the entire day and night time.The apartment is JUST OVERSIZED so you can bring along your king sized bed, and that dining table you haven't been able to find room for in other West Village offerings. The living room is over 20 ft long and just as wide when combined with the dining area. The layout is both practical and luxurious at once.Tremendous closet space means there is room for everything you find in the neighboring local high-fashion boutiques. (4 closets in all 3 are double sided, basically meaning you have 7 closets to store everything!)There is custom track lighting throughout the living / dining area, for that perfect nighttime ambience all on dimmer switches, of course! There are many other nicer details you just won't find in a rental building in this neighborhood of anywhere in Manhattan, for that matter.15 Charles Street is an attractive, full-service condo that offers 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry room, and on-site parking garage (for an additional charge). All the best of downtown Manhattan is right at your doorstep, from Morandi trattoria at your doorstep, to Hudson River Park just a few blocks away, to a wide array of world-class dining, super chic boutique shopping, and exciting all of the best nightlife destinations. Transportation options are numerous including the 1/2/3, A/B/C/D/E/F/M, and PATH trains are all within just a few minutes outside your front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Charles Street have any available units?
15 Charles Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Charles Street have?
Some of 15 Charles Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Charles Street does offer parking.
Does 15 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 15 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
