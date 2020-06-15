All apartments in New York
149 Huron Street

149 Huron St · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 Huron St, New York, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-C · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline from your private outdoor space! Natural light abounds in this modern and unique 1-bedroom home with two outdoor spaces: a balcony off the living room and a roof deck on the upper level.

The home offers all the conveniences of modern living: in-unit washer and dryer, central air-conditioning, Brazilian teak hardwood flooring and an open-concept kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar finished with Caesarstone countertops.

149 Huron Street, with an eye-catching facade that echoes Mondrian's masterpieces, is a boutique elevator condominium situated in prime Greenpoint and only about a block away from the Greenpoint Avenue stop on the G subway train. Building amenities include a fitness room and a courtyard with a barbecue. Brokers: CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Huron Street have any available units?
149 Huron Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Huron Street have?
Some of 149 Huron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 Huron Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Huron Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 Huron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 149 Huron Street offer parking?
Yes, 149 Huron Street does offer parking.
Does 149 Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Huron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Huron Street have a pool?
No, 149 Huron Street does not have a pool.
Does 149 Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 149 Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Huron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
