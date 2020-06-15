Amenities

Unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline from your private outdoor space! Natural light abounds in this modern and unique 1-bedroom home with two outdoor spaces: a balcony off the living room and a roof deck on the upper level.



The home offers all the conveniences of modern living: in-unit washer and dryer, central air-conditioning, Brazilian teak hardwood flooring and an open-concept kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar finished with Caesarstone countertops.



149 Huron Street, with an eye-catching facade that echoes Mondrian's masterpieces, is a boutique elevator condominium situated in prime Greenpoint and only about a block away from the Greenpoint Avenue stop on the G subway train. Building amenities include a fitness room and a courtyard with a barbecue. Brokers: CYOF