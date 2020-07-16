145 West 4th Street

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (Saturday, July 11th 2-3pm and Sunday, July 12th 3-4pm). LIMITED APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE. EMAIL TO SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.
No fee! Prime Greenwich Village, steps from Washington Square Park!
This apartment is a newly renovated three-bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village. Sun-flooded and renovated from top to bottom with all stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, microwave, washer/ dryer, marble kitchen counter, high ceilings, exposed brick, gorgeously tiled bathroom with slate tiles and a pedestal sink, new hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 3 queen/ king size bedrooms with closets and windows in each, superb location, close to all!