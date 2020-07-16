All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

145 West 4th Street

145 West 4th Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (Saturday, July 11th 2-3pm and Sunday, July 12th 3-4pm). LIMITED APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE. EMAIL TO SCHEDULE AT LEAST 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.

No fee! Prime Greenwich Village, steps from Washington Square Park!
This apartment is a newly renovated three-bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village. Sun-flooded and renovated from top to bottom with all stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, microwave, washer/ dryer, marble kitchen counter, high ceilings, exposed brick, gorgeously tiled bathroom with slate tiles and a pedestal sink, new hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 3 queen/ king size bedrooms with closets and windows in each, superb location, close to all!,Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the heart of Greenwich village! Rarely available 3 bedroom, steps from Washington Square Park, sun-flooded, renovated from top to bottom with all stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, private washer/ dryer, marble kitchen counter, high ceilings, exposed brick, gorgeously tiled bathroom with slate tiles and a pedestal sink, new hardwood floors, recessed lighting, queen/ king size bedrooms with closets and windows in each, superb location, closet to all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 West 4th Street have any available units?
145 West 4th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 West 4th Street have?
Some of 145 West 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 West 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 West 4th Street offer parking?
No, 145 West 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 West 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 145 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 145 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 West 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
