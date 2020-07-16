145 W 12TH ST.

Amenities

This is a beautiful one bedroom located along the illustrious Gold Coast of Manhattan! Enjoy living a short walk to major trains, bus lines and famous dining and entertainment. For being centrally located you are on a quiet, tree lined block offering privacy and oversized windows with great sunlight. The buildings expertly manicured shared garden provides a tranquil respite. Laundry is located in the building, and the entry foyer is beautifully designed with stained glass windows and marble staircase. The available unit offers a sunny, spacious eat-in kitchen, Original Herring bone floors, pre-war charm, and ample windows with Eastern and Northern views. With a live-in super, bike storage, you will be left wanting nothing more than to call this lovely apartment, home. Bedroom can hold Queen sized bed.***AREA*** Village Vanguard, Flex Mussels, French Roast, Umami Burger, Waverly Inn, Equinox Gym, Urban Outfitters, Marc Jacobs ***TRANSPORTATION*** F, M, L, A, B, C, D, E, 1, 2 & 3 Trains! M5, M20, M8 Bus! 2 Path Stations and 3 CitiBike stops just around the corner!Pets allowed on a case by case policy.****IMPORTANT NOTE*** If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority.