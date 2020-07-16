All apartments in New York
145 W 12TH ST.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

145 W 12TH ST.

145 West 12th Street · (609) 709-9560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bike storage
This is a beautiful one bedroom located along the illustrious Gold Coast of Manhattan! Enjoy living a short walk to major trains, bus lines and famous dining and entertainment. For being centrally located you are on a quiet, tree lined block offering privacy and oversized windows with great sunlight. The buildings expertly manicured shared garden provides a tranquil respite. Laundry is located in the building, and the entry foyer is beautifully designed with stained glass windows and marble staircase. The available unit offers a sunny, spacious eat-in kitchen, Original Herring bone floors, pre-war charm, and ample windows with Eastern and Northern views. With a live-in super, bike storage, you will be left wanting nothing more than to call this lovely apartment, home. Bedroom can hold Queen sized bed.***AREA*** Village Vanguard, Flex Mussels, French Roast, Umami Burger, Waverly Inn, Equinox Gym, Urban Outfitters, Marc Jacobs ***TRANSPORTATION*** F, M, L, A, B, C, D, E, 1, 2 & 3 Trains! M5, M20, M8 Bus! 2 Path Stations and 3 CitiBike stops just around the corner!Pets allowed on a case by case policy.****IMPORTANT NOTE*** If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 W 12TH ST. have any available units?
145 W 12TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 W 12TH ST. have?
Some of 145 W 12TH ST.'s amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 W 12TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
145 W 12TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 W 12TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 145 W 12TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 W 12TH ST. offer parking?
No, 145 W 12TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 145 W 12TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 W 12TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 W 12TH ST. have a pool?
No, 145 W 12TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 145 W 12TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 145 W 12TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 145 W 12TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 W 12TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
