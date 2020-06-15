145 Fourth Avenue

Amenities
WELCOME TO UNION SQUARE! This is a West facing spacious and beautiful sunny one bedroom, one bath with great closets and great light is a pleasant surprise for this hot location! The massive bedroom easily accommodates a king-size bed with plenty of room to spare for additional furniture. There are a marble bathroom and a spacious separate kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances along with granite counters and maple shaker cabinets. The building recently completed a full renovation of its hallways, lobby, elevators & brand new state of the art fitness center now offering 1 year if FREE use. Located in prime Union Square at the crossroads of Greenwich Village, the East Village & Gramercy Park. There are multiple subway lines, Trader Joes, Wholefoods & numerous fine dining establishments, wonderful shopping and nightlife close by.
Call or text Charles P. Munroe for viewing at 929-351-2644