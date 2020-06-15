All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:14 AM

145 Fourth Avenue

145 4th Avenue · (929) 351-2644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

145 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
lobby
WELCOME TO UNION SQUARE! This is a West facing spacious and beautiful sunny one bedroom, one bath with great closets and great light is a pleasant surprise for this hot location! The massive bedroom easily accommodates a king-size bed with plenty of room to spare for additional furniture. There are a marble bathroom and a spacious separate kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances along with granite counters and maple shaker cabinets. The building recently completed a full renovation of its hallways, lobby, elevators & brand new state of the art fitness center now offering 1 year if FREE use. Located in prime Union Square at the crossroads of Greenwich Village, the East Village & Gramercy Park. There are multiple subway lines, Trader Joes, Wholefoods & numerous fine dining establishments, wonderful shopping and nightlife close by.

Call or text Charles P. Munroe for viewing at 929-351-2644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Fourth Avenue have any available units?
145 Fourth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Fourth Avenue have?
Some of 145 Fourth Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Fourth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
145 Fourth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Fourth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 145 Fourth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 Fourth Avenue offer parking?
No, 145 Fourth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 145 Fourth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Fourth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Fourth Avenue have a pool?
No, 145 Fourth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 145 Fourth Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 145 Fourth Avenue has accessible units.
Does 145 Fourth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Fourth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
