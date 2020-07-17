All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

143 Bennett Avenue

143 Bennett Avenue · (212) 317-3634
Location

143 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
This sunny corner one-bedroom, with south and east exposure, has the perfect layout. It boasts a gracious entry foyer and has generously proportioned rooms including an over-sized windowed eat-in kitchen, updated windowed bath, king-size bedroom, ample closet space and hardwood floors throughout. It's truly one of the best values in Manhattan and a brisk 20 minute subway ride to midtown!

143 Bennett is a well-maintained cooperative building located on a lovely tree-lined residential block. Amenities include a live-in super, elevator, video intercom, fully equipped fitness center, laundry room, bike room, storage lockers (subject to availability) and parking garage (wait listed). The backyard is outfitted with patio seating, BBQ grill, herb garden and composting for residents.

The location allows access to all that Hudson Heights has to offer. There are a plethora of shops and restaurants and It's close to Fort Tyron Park and the magnificent Cloisters. 3 blocks to the A express & 1 local trains as well as the M98 express and M4 local buses.

Sorry, no pets allowed. Copy & paste link to watch video: https://animoto.com/play/vEeFs8nA4SXnFhltWUlhvw?autostart=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
143 Bennett Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 143 Bennett Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
143 Bennett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 143 Bennett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 143 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 143 Bennett Avenue offers parking.
Does 143 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Bennett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
No, 143 Bennett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 143 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 143 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Bennett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
