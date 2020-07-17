143 Bennett Avenue

Amenities

This sunny corner one-bedroom, with south and east exposure, has the perfect layout. It boasts a gracious entry foyer and has generously proportioned rooms including an over-sized windowed eat-in kitchen, updated windowed bath, king-size bedroom, ample closet space and hardwood floors throughout. It's truly one of the best values in Manhattan and a brisk 20 minute subway ride to midtown!



143 Bennett is a well-maintained cooperative building located on a lovely tree-lined residential block. Amenities include a live-in super, elevator, video intercom, fully equipped fitness center, laundry room, bike room, storage lockers (subject to availability) and parking garage (wait listed). The backyard is outfitted with patio seating, BBQ grill, herb garden and composting for residents.



The location allows access to all that Hudson Heights has to offer. There are a plethora of shops and restaurants and It's close to Fort Tyron Park and the magnificent Cloisters. 3 blocks to the A express & 1 local trains as well as the M98 express and M4 local buses.



Sorry, no pets allowed. Copy & paste link to watch video: https://animoto.com/play/vEeFs8nA4SXnFhltWUlhvw?autostart=1