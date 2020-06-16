All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1405 5th Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

1405 5th Ave

1405 5th Avenue · (828) 712-3083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1405 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
No Fee! Rare and extremely bright 2 bed/2 bath sits in an elevator/laundry building located in a vibrant neighborhood and just steps to Central Park! The unit features a spacious living room that separates both bedrooms with plenty of room for all your furniture and dining table. Unit features ample cabinet space in the kitchen as well as granite countertops and built in microwave. There is good closet space throughout and in both bedrooms. The main bedroom features a master bath, a large closet and large windows. Large variety of restaurants, cafes, and bars in the area as well as several supermarkets with organic produce. Easy access to all public transportation, Parks, the 2, 3, 2, 4, 5, 6 trains as well as the M bus lines and Metro North. Txt/Call/Email 24/7 for a 360 VR tour or private appointment. No pets. No guarantors. This unit has income restrictions at 130% Rental AMI, 175% Income AMI. The household must have at least two members. The household usually cannot be entirely composed of full-time students (inquire for exceptions). You cannot own real estate within 100 miles of NYC, and if approved for the apartment it would have to be your primary residence (you also cannot have another active lease). Inquire for full list of requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 5th Ave have any available units?
1405 5th Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1405 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1405 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1405 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1405 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 1405 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1405 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 1405 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1405 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1405 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
