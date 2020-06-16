1405 5th Ave

Amenities

No Fee! Rare and extremely bright 2 bed/2 bath sits in an elevator/laundry building located in a vibrant neighborhood and just steps to Central Park! The unit features a spacious living room that separates both bedrooms with plenty of room for all your furniture and dining table. Unit features ample cabinet space in the kitchen as well as granite countertops and built in microwave. There is good closet space throughout and in both bedrooms. The main bedroom features a master bath, a large closet and large windows. Large variety of restaurants, cafes, and bars in the area as well as several supermarkets with organic produce. Easy access to all public transportation, Parks, the 2, 3, 2, 4, 5, 6 trains as well as the M bus lines and Metro North. Txt/Call/Email 24/7 for a 360 VR tour or private appointment. No pets. No guarantors. This unit has income restrictions at 130% Rental AMI, 175% Income AMI. The household must have at least two members. The household usually cannot be entirely composed of full-time students (inquire for exceptions). You cannot own real estate within 100 miles of NYC, and if approved for the apartment it would have to be your primary residence (you also cannot have another active lease). Inquire for full list of requirements.