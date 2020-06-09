14 Prince Street

Amenities

Nolita one bedroom, one bathroom. Live showings begin when NYC is in Phase 2, which could be June 22. This renovated, roomy home features an insane amount of closet space, a separate dining area, 10' ceilings, oak hardwood floors, and a pretty view west over Elizabeth Street. The condo building features a doorman (8 AM Midnight), elevator, a lovely shared garden, storage, bike storage, open-air halls and a laundry room. Chic shopping, restaurants, and bars and the Elizabeth Street Garden are right outside your door; and necessities like subways and Whole Foods are just blocks away. Available July 1 pending condo application approval. Broker's Fee: 15% of first year's rent.