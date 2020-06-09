All apartments in New York
14 Prince Street
Last updated June 9 2020

14 Prince Street

14 Prince Street · (917) 596-3743
Location

14 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-G · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Nolita one bedroom, one bathroom. Live showings begin when NYC is in Phase 2, which could be June 22. This renovated, roomy home features an insane amount of closet space, a separate dining area, 10' ceilings, oak hardwood floors, and a pretty view west over Elizabeth Street. The condo building features a doorman (8 AM Midnight), elevator, a lovely shared garden, storage, bike storage, open-air halls and a laundry room. Chic shopping, restaurants, and bars and the Elizabeth Street Garden are right outside your door; and necessities like subways and Whole Foods are just blocks away. Available July 1 pending condo application approval. Broker's Fee: 15% of first year's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Prince Street have any available units?
14 Prince Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Prince Street have?
Some of 14 Prince Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Prince Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Prince Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Prince Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 Prince Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 14 Prince Street offer parking?
No, 14 Prince Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 Prince Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Prince Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Prince Street have a pool?
No, 14 Prince Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 Prince Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Prince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Prince Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Prince Street does not have units with dishwashers.
