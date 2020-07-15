Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

Comprehensive renovation has created a breathtaking one bedroom apartment. Top of the line kitchen and bathroom, gorgeous new floors and a redesign of every detail.14 Horatio Street is a full service 24 hour doorman building with live in superintendent and daily porters. Wonderful roof deck is a lovely oasis of plants and seating for residents to enjoy. Seasonal fresh herb garden allows residents to take cuttings. The basement has new smart laundry room, storage bins and bicycle parking. There are recycling bins including document shredding, clothing/fabric, electronics and composting. Water is filtered for the entire building.This is a Coop building So Board approval is requiredApt can be unfurnished or Furnished as the pictures show for $4700.00Can show Anytime