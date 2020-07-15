All apartments in New York
14 Horatio Street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

14 Horatio Street

14 Horatio Street · (646) 645-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Horatio Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Comprehensive renovation has created a breathtaking one bedroom apartment. Top of the line kitchen and bathroom, gorgeous new floors and a redesign of every detail.14 Horatio Street is a full service 24 hour doorman building with live in superintendent and daily porters. Wonderful roof deck is a lovely oasis of plants and seating for residents to enjoy. Seasonal fresh herb garden allows residents to take cuttings. The basement has new smart laundry room, storage bins and bicycle parking. There are recycling bins including document shredding, clothing/fabric, electronics and composting. Water is filtered for the entire building.This is a Coop building So Board approval is requiredApt can be unfurnished or Furnished as the pictures show for $4700.00Can show Anytime

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Horatio Street have any available units?
14 Horatio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Horatio Street have?
Some of 14 Horatio Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Horatio Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Horatio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Horatio Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 Horatio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 14 Horatio Street offer parking?
Yes, 14 Horatio Street offers parking.
Does 14 Horatio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Horatio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Horatio Street have a pool?
No, 14 Horatio Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 Horatio Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Horatio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Horatio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Horatio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
