Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

14 East 64th Street

14 East 64th Street · (646) 322-5489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 East 64th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$14,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
Private Outdoor, Landscaped Patio!
The Garden Residence at 14 East 64th Street.
Listed for Rent - and Move in Ready.
Central Park, Fifth Avenue, and Madison Avenue are all at your doorstep, the location is supreme.
The Garden Residence has been meticulously gut renovated, featuring 2 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, with a downstairs storage room, laundry room and a private landscaped garden patio.
This luxurious apartment melds impeccable interior design & function with warmth & comfort to create all the characteristics of a true home in New York City.
Entering on the first floor of a beautiful story tale pre-war town house, you immediately feel welcome at home.
The living room is open and spacious, with the gas burning fireplace immediately setting the ambience.
The warmth of the dark hard wood floors and beautiful details of the custom designed furniture are so inviting you will want to move right in!
The open kitchen is designed to bring out your inner chef, replete with custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a center island, and the extra space and storage you always wanted.
Just above is a skylight filtering the sunny southern light.
The kitchen opens out onto the most beautifully landscaped private garden patio creating a gracious flow of indoor living to outdoor relaxing and entertaining!
Luxuriously designed the master suite is suited for the most discerning tastes, with particularly well thought out closet space and additional built in storage, there is a place for everything.
The en-suite master bathroom is replete with a glass stall shower, double sink vanity and extra built in storage.
<br
The second bedroom, with southern exposure is outfitted with a full sized bed and built in storage closets.
Designed accommodate guests and family alike the second bathroom features a glass stall shower, storage and beautiful vanity.
The lower level of the Garden Residence is a pleasant & unexpected bonus.
Configured as a large area that can be used for storage, it is currently furnished with a TV, an exercise bike, and a cozy couch to lounge on.
For added convenience, there is also a full bathroom, a separate laundry room and 2 deep cedar closets.
The Garden Residence is move in ready and available fully furnished. *Please inquire further for potential unfurnished options.
This beautifully maintained boutique co-op is self- managed and welcomes long term leases, upon co-op board approval.
No pets are preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 East 64th Street have any available units?
14 East 64th Street has a unit available for $14,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 East 64th Street have?
Some of 14 East 64th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 East 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 East 64th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 East 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 East 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 14 East 64th Street offer parking?
No, 14 East 64th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 East 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 East 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 East 64th Street have a pool?
No, 14 East 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 East 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 14 East 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 East 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 East 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
