Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry

Private Outdoor, Landscaped Patio!

The Garden Residence at 14 East 64th Street.

Listed for Rent - and Move in Ready.

Central Park, Fifth Avenue, and Madison Avenue are all at your doorstep, the location is supreme.

The Garden Residence has been meticulously gut renovated, featuring 2 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, with a downstairs storage room, laundry room and a private landscaped garden patio.

This luxurious apartment melds impeccable interior design & function with warmth & comfort to create all the characteristics of a true home in New York City.

Entering on the first floor of a beautiful story tale pre-war town house, you immediately feel welcome at home.

The living room is open and spacious, with the gas burning fireplace immediately setting the ambience.

The warmth of the dark hard wood floors and beautiful details of the custom designed furniture are so inviting you will want to move right in!

The open kitchen is designed to bring out your inner chef, replete with custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a center island, and the extra space and storage you always wanted.

Just above is a skylight filtering the sunny southern light.

The kitchen opens out onto the most beautifully landscaped private garden patio creating a gracious flow of indoor living to outdoor relaxing and entertaining!

Luxuriously designed the master suite is suited for the most discerning tastes, with particularly well thought out closet space and additional built in storage, there is a place for everything.

The en-suite master bathroom is replete with a glass stall shower, double sink vanity and extra built in storage.

<br

The second bedroom, with southern exposure is outfitted with a full sized bed and built in storage closets.

Designed accommodate guests and family alike the second bathroom features a glass stall shower, storage and beautiful vanity.

The lower level of the Garden Residence is a pleasant & unexpected bonus.

Configured as a large area that can be used for storage, it is currently furnished with a TV, an exercise bike, and a cozy couch to lounge on.

For added convenience, there is also a full bathroom, a separate laundry room and 2 deep cedar closets.

The Garden Residence is move in ready and available fully furnished. *Please inquire further for potential unfurnished options.

This beautifully maintained boutique co-op is self- managed and welcomes long term leases, upon co-op board approval.

No pets are preferred.