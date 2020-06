Amenities

IMMERSIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR & VIDEO AVAILABLEJust gut renovated studio. This south-facing apartment, has a separate kitchen with corian counter-tops, fully glass tiled bath with tub and good closet space. The building is right in between the 1, B and C trains, and is close to all shopping and dining. Please note that the advertised rent reflects the net-effective rent with second month free on a 12 month lease - actual rent is $2,200.