Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

139 West 13th Street

139 West 13th Street · (646) 780-8129
Location

139 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit PARLOR · Avail. now

$6,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENOVATED Full Parlor Floor in a Historic Landmarked West Village Townhouse!
Available Unfurnished, or Furnished with new furniture.

Located on beautiful tree-lined West 13th Street in the West Village, close to transportation and shopping, this Large One Bedroom has just come on the market and could be available quickly.

Featuring:
Working Fireplace
12' Ceilings
Enormous Master Bedroom
Washer and Dryer in the apartment
Huge closet space
Minimum 12-month lease term
Very quick approval process

Featuring Sunny Southern Exposures and treetop street views with floor to ceiling French Door (casement) windows in the Living Room, North windows in the Bedroom, and a Western window in the kitchen!

Imagine having a gigantic Master Bedroom that measures more than 23 Feet X 10 Feet, with lots of closets!

New Kitchen and marble Bathroom. Dishwasher, Washer Dryer, through the wall Air Conditioning, Very high ( - 12') Ceilings, Working Fireplace, newly refinished Hardwood Floors, and plenty of closet and storage space.

This is a small Coop building with very quick board approval.,RENTED:RENOVATED & LARGE Full Parlor Floor in an Historic Land marked Townhouse, in Gorgeous West Village! Located on a tree lined West Village Street, this Large One Bedroom has just come on the market, May 1st, 2018, for 1 to 2 years, plus future extensions.

Sunny Southern Exposures with giant French Door windows in the Living Room, Bright Northern exposures in the giant master bedroom suite, with a West Exposure in the windowed Kitchen.Imagine having a Gigantic, carpeted Master Bedroom that measures more than 23 Feet X 10 Feet!

Meticulous brand new renovation from top to bottom! New Kitchen and marble Bathroom.Dishwasher, Washer Dryer, AC, Very high ( - 12') Ceilings, Working Fireplace newly refinished Hard wood Floors, and plenty of closet and storage space.There's a Sunny Southern view of West Village Townhouses and trees. The parlor Floor has North, South and West exposures. This is a Secure, clean coop building with very quick board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 West 13th Street have any available units?
139 West 13th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 West 13th Street have?
Some of 139 West 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 West 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 West 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 139 West 13th Street offer parking?
No, 139 West 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 139 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 West 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 139 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 139 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 West 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
