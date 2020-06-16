139 West 13th Street

Amenities

RENOVATED Full Parlor Floor in a Historic Landmarked West Village Townhouse!

Available Unfurnished, or Furnished with new furniture.



Located on beautiful tree-lined West 13th Street in the West Village, close to transportation and shopping, this Large One Bedroom has just come on the market and could be available quickly.



Featuring:

Working Fireplace

12' Ceilings

Enormous Master Bedroom

Washer and Dryer in the apartment

Huge closet space

Minimum 12-month lease term

Very quick approval process



Featuring Sunny Southern Exposures and treetop street views with floor to ceiling French Door (casement) windows in the Living Room, North windows in the Bedroom, and a Western window in the kitchen!



Imagine having a gigantic Master Bedroom that measures more than 23 Feet X 10 Feet, with lots of closets!



New Kitchen and marble Bathroom. Dishwasher, Washer Dryer, through the wall Air Conditioning, Very high ( - 12') Ceilings, Working Fireplace, newly refinished Hardwood Floors, and plenty of closet and storage space.



