Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

139 Christopher Street

Location

139 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
sauna
THE APARTMENT:- Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Furnished Apartment - Queen Size Bed in Each Room - Fully Equipped Kitchen with Oven, Stove-Top, & Microwave - Dishwasher - Eat in Kitchen- Work Space Available - HD-TV & Cable - Wifi - Safe - Marble Bathroom - Towels & Linens - Modern Design- Warm Home Feeling - Hardwood Floors- Natural Sunlight- High Ceilings- Large Walk In Closet - Steam Room Shower- FireplaceTHE LOCATION: ~ Christopher Street And Bedford Street - Located in One of the Sharpest Neighborhoods in NYC - Truly in one of the Most Desirable Neighborhoods of Manhattan! - Steps away from Cafes, Restaurants, Bars and Nightlife!Subways and Commuter Rail: - PATH at Christopher Street Station (under 500 feet) - 1 at Christopher St (0.2 miles) - A, C, E, B, D, F, M at West 4th St (0.4 miles) - A, C, E, L at 14th St-8th Av (0.5 miles) - C, E at Spring St (0.5 miles) - F, M, L, 1, 2, 3 at 14th St (0.6 milesFor More Information or to Schedule a Viewing Email Nathan - Nathan@AlphaNYC.com alpha279472

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

