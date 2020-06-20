139 Christopher Street

Amenities
THE APARTMENT:- Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Furnished Apartment - Queen Size Bed in Each Room - Fully Equipped Kitchen with Oven, Stove-Top, & Microwave - Dishwasher - Eat in Kitchen- Work Space Available - HD-TV & Cable - Wifi - Safe - Marble Bathroom - Towels & Linens - Modern Design- Warm Home Feeling - Hardwood Floors- Natural Sunlight- High Ceilings- Large Walk In Closet - Steam Room Shower- FireplaceTHE LOCATION: ~ Christopher Street And Bedford Street - Located in One of the Sharpest Neighborhoods in NYC - Truly in one of the Most Desirable Neighborhoods of Manhattan! - Steps away from Cafes, Restaurants, Bars and Nightlife!Subways and Commuter Rail: - PATH at Christopher Street Station (under 500 feet) - 1 at Christopher St (0.2 miles) - A, C, E, B, D, F, M at West 4th St (0.4 miles) - A, C, E, L at 14th St-8th Av (0.5 miles) - C, E at Spring St (0.5 miles) - F, M, L, 1, 2, 3 at 14th St (0.6 milesFor More Information or to Schedule a Viewing Email Nathan - Nathan@AlphaNYC.com alpha279472