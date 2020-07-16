1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities
Renovated studio with a fantastic top floor view! Huge living space has plenty of sunlight and a terrace with a fantastic views of upper Manhattan and the river. No Fee and rent includes utilities! Refrigerator with express chill station for beverages. Bathroom with modern fixtures and tile. Building has elevators, laundry room and security guard at entrance.Located on St. Nicholas Ave., short walk to #1 Train, surrounded by stores, restaurants, coffee shops and parks. Elevator Laundry in building Pets Allowed Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted