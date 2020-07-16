All apartments in New York
1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue
1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue

1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (646) 316-1904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
Renovated studio with a fantastic top floor view! Huge living space has plenty of sunlight and a terrace with a fantastic views of upper Manhattan and the river. No Fee and rent includes utilities! Refrigerator with express chill station for beverages. Bathroom with modern fixtures and tile. Building has elevators, laundry room and security guard at entrance.Located on St. Nicholas Ave., short walk to #1 Train, surrounded by stores, restaurants, coffee shops and parks. Elevator Laundry in building Pets Allowed Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
