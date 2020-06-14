All apartments in New York
136 Allen Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:27 AM

136 Allen Street

136 Allen Street · (212) 323-3278
Location

136 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice 1 br in a quiet bldg with a great view. Facing east this apt gets excellent natural light and has very practical layout with plenty of storage. The building is located in the heart of the LES. Stepping outside you will find restaurants, bars, shopping, grocery stores and excellent transportation all within a few blocks walk from your doorstep. Priced very well this is a definite must see.Subways F Train (2 ave stop) on Houston and Allen StreetF,J,M,Z Trains (Essex & Delancy Stop)Buses 1st Ave Local and Express Buses

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Allen Street have any available units?
136 Allen Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 136 Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
136 Allen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Allen Street pet-friendly?
No, 136 Allen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 136 Allen Street offer parking?
No, 136 Allen Street does not offer parking.
Does 136 Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Allen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Allen Street have a pool?
No, 136 Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 136 Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 136 Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Allen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Allen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Allen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
