Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This stunning completely renovated 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms DUPLEX with Large PRIVATE BACKYARD located in Prime Central Harlem.

This duplex unit features



High Ceilings and Hardwood Floors

Recessed LED lightings and hardwood floors throughout the duplex unit

High Ceilings and Hardwood Floors

An individual Central air-conditioning system

Brand New stainless steel appliances and fixtures in open kitchen layout

Abundant closet spaces including huge walk-in closet in one of the bedrooms

Bedrooms have large windows and all bedrooms will fit a KING or QUEEN

New fixtures, lights and cabinets in both bathrooms

Closets in All bedrooms

Stackable Washer and dryer

Many closets in Hallways throughout the apt

Newly built Private outdoor garden