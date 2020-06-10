All apartments in New York
135 East 54th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

135 East 54th Street

135 East 54th Street · (917) 517-6410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Brand new gorgeous renovation in this spacious studio! The apartment features a large living space with oversized windows; sleeping area to fit your queen size bed and lots of room for a complete living room set; great closets and dressing room; large entry foyer; galley kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, marble floor, and countertop. The building: The Lex 54 was designed by the famed architect Rosario Candela and built in 1951.,NO FEE - Brand new gorgeous renovation in this spacious studio! Apartment features a large living space with oversized windows; sleeping area to fit your queen size bed and lots of room for a complete living room set; great closets and dressing room; large entry foyer; galley kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, marble floor, and countertop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 East 54th Street have any available units?
135 East 54th Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 135 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 East 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 East 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 135 East 54th Street offer parking?
No, 135 East 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 135 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 135 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 East 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 East 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 East 54th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
