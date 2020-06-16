All apartments in New York
Find more places like 133 West 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
133 West 22nd Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:19 AM

133 West 22nd Street

133 West 22nd Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

133 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Rarely available spacious studio in one of the best boutique full-service condos in Chelsea!

The apartment features a large walk-in closet and contemporary marble bathrooms with radiant heated floors, Bosh W/D, fully controllable central air/heating. The open chef's kitchen, designed by ItalKitchen, features Wenge wood cabinetry. 9'6 foot ceilings, solid wide plank oak floors, and floor to ceiling windows.

The building amenities include a spectacular outdoor pool, a huge landscaped rooftop deck with wet bar, separate barbeque and lounge areas, fully-equipped private fitness center with saunas and shower areas, parking garage directly accessible from the basement and 24-hour doorman / concierge services / live-in Super.

Available 9/01/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 West 22nd Street have any available units?
133 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 133 West 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 133 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 133 West 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 West 22nd Street does offer parking.
Does 133 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 West 22nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 133 West 22nd Street has a pool.
Does 133 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 133 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 133 West 22nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity