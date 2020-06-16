133 West 22nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna

Rarely available spacious studio in one of the best boutique full-service condos in Chelsea!



The apartment features a large walk-in closet and contemporary marble bathrooms with radiant heated floors, Bosh W/D, fully controllable central air/heating. The open chef's kitchen, designed by ItalKitchen, features Wenge wood cabinetry. 9'6 foot ceilings, solid wide plank oak floors, and floor to ceiling windows.



The building amenities include a spectacular outdoor pool, a huge landscaped rooftop deck with wet bar, separate barbeque and lounge areas, fully-equipped private fitness center with saunas and shower areas, parking garage directly accessible from the basement and 24-hour doorman / concierge services / live-in Super.



Available 9/01/20