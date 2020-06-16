Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Just listed. A breath of fresh air. This recently-renovated, luxury 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, FULL-FLOOR PENTHOUSE in the heart of the Lower East Side is a special home with a private keyed elevator entry that opens into 1,320 square feet of immaculate living space. A sun-flooded oasis with unobstructed views of the Empire State Building, Freedom Tower and spectacular sunrises are as awe-inspiring as the incredible 650-square-foot PRIVATE OUTDOOR full-view terrace equipped with an outdoor wood-burning fireplace, built-in outdoor heaters, dimmable lighting and electricity/water for gardening.



An entertainer's delight, the generously-sized, open, flowing living/dining/kitchen space affords seamless access to the terrace oasis for indoor/outdoor parties. The designer granite chefs kitchen is equipped for masterful culinary creations with such high-end appliances including a Miele oven, Wolf range top with a built-in griddle, Sub-Zero fridge, Bosch dishwasher and GE Profile microwave. Other elegant highlights include wide plank ebony hardwood flooring; LED energy-efficient mood lighting; upscale baths with Kohler/Hansgrohe fixtures, marble slab sinks, Starphire glass, a jetted shower, Jacuzzi tub with a hidden mirror Samsung TV; remote-controlled central air conditioning/heating; full sized LG Tromm steam washer and dryer; a centralized audio/video/ethernet electronics closet (iPhone/iPad ready); built-in surround sound; and security/nanny cam-wiring.



Newly built in 2006, the 133 Essex Street building enjoys a prime address on a tree-lined street just 1 block from the East Village and multiple subway lines (F, M, J, Z, and 1 stop to the B, D lines, access to #6 train). Right by Essex Market with multiple gourmet food vendors, Whole Foods/Traders Joes/Essex Crossing. Numerous green parks, shops, restaurants, nightlife, museums and the arts abound throughout the area. LaGuardia Airport is 15 minutes away.



This rental is available as of July 1. Parking facility one block away. Pets are welcome.