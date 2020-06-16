All apartments in New York
133 Essex Street

133 Essex Street · (917) 680-3382
Location

133 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$9,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Just listed. A breath of fresh air. This recently-renovated, luxury 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, FULL-FLOOR PENTHOUSE in the heart of the Lower East Side is a special home with a private keyed elevator entry that opens into 1,320 square feet of immaculate living space. A sun-flooded oasis with unobstructed views of the Empire State Building, Freedom Tower and spectacular sunrises are as awe-inspiring as the incredible 650-square-foot PRIVATE OUTDOOR full-view terrace equipped with an outdoor wood-burning fireplace, built-in outdoor heaters, dimmable lighting and electricity/water for gardening.

An entertainer's delight, the generously-sized, open, flowing living/dining/kitchen space affords seamless access to the terrace oasis for indoor/outdoor parties. The designer granite chefs kitchen is equipped for masterful culinary creations with such high-end appliances including a Miele oven, Wolf range top with a built-in griddle, Sub-Zero fridge, Bosch dishwasher and GE Profile microwave. Other elegant highlights include wide plank ebony hardwood flooring; LED energy-efficient mood lighting; upscale baths with Kohler/Hansgrohe fixtures, marble slab sinks, Starphire glass, a jetted shower, Jacuzzi tub with a hidden mirror Samsung TV; remote-controlled central air conditioning/heating; full sized LG Tromm steam washer and dryer; a centralized audio/video/ethernet electronics closet (iPhone/iPad ready); built-in surround sound; and security/nanny cam-wiring.

Newly built in 2006, the 133 Essex Street building enjoys a prime address on a tree-lined street just 1 block from the East Village and multiple subway lines (F, M, J, Z, and 1 stop to the B, D lines, access to #6 train). Right by Essex Market with multiple gourmet food vendors, Whole Foods/Traders Joes/Essex Crossing. Numerous green parks, shops, restaurants, nightlife, museums and the arts abound throughout the area. LaGuardia Airport is 15 minutes away.

This rental is available as of July 1. Parking facility one block away. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Essex Street have any available units?
133 Essex Street has a unit available for $9,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Essex Street have?
Some of 133 Essex Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Essex Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Essex Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Essex Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Essex Street is pet friendly.
Does 133 Essex Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 Essex Street does offer parking.
Does 133 Essex Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Essex Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Essex Street have a pool?
No, 133 Essex Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Essex Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Essex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Essex Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Essex Street has units with dishwashers.
