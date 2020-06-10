All apartments in New York
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

131 E 17TH ST.

131 East 17th Street · (609) 709-9560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
rent controlled
This is a RENT STABILIZED spacious studio in one of the most highly desired areas in Union Square/Gramercy. This unit offers a lovely NYC feel with it's south facing windows, as well as high ceilings, elegant brick wall and beautiful hardwood floors. The separate kitchen features a good amount of space with charming white cabinets. This apartment sits in a great building with an awesome live in super and access to tenant laundry right next door!This is a absolutely spectacular location with two of the best parks in the world right outside your door (Gramercy Park, and Union SQ Park) ***AREA*** Dear Irving, The Stand, Friend of the Farmer, Trader Joe's, Ippudo, Momofuku, Artichoke, Milk Bar, East Village Cinemas ***TRANSIT*** L, 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R Trains AND M101, M102, M103, M14 Bus!IMPORTANT NOTE* If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority.Apartment will be delivered unfurnished. Photos are of a similar unit in the same building.NER based on 2 weeks free plus 3 weeks to offset broker fee. anchornyc1139037

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 E 17TH ST. have any available units?
131 E 17TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 131 E 17TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
131 E 17TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 E 17TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 131 E 17TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 131 E 17TH ST. offer parking?
No, 131 E 17TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 131 E 17TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 E 17TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 E 17TH ST. have a pool?
No, 131 E 17TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 131 E 17TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 131 E 17TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 131 E 17TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 E 17TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 E 17TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 E 17TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
