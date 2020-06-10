131 E 17TH ST.

Amenities

This is a RENT STABILIZED spacious studio in one of the most highly desired areas in Union Square/Gramercy. This unit offers a lovely NYC feel with it's south facing windows, as well as high ceilings, elegant brick wall and beautiful hardwood floors. The separate kitchen features a good amount of space with charming white cabinets. This apartment sits in a great building with an awesome live in super and access to tenant laundry right next door!This is a absolutely spectacular location with two of the best parks in the world right outside your door (Gramercy Park, and Union SQ Park) ***AREA*** Dear Irving, The Stand, Friend of the Farmer, Trader Joe's, Ippudo, Momofuku, Artichoke, Milk Bar, East Village Cinemas ***TRANSIT*** L, 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R Trains AND M101, M102, M103, M14 Bus!IMPORTANT NOTE* If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority.Apartment will be delivered unfurnished. Photos are of a similar unit in the same building.NER based on 2 weeks free plus 3 weeks to offset broker fee. anchornyc1139037