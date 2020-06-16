130 East 35th Street

Amenities

Perched on top of an alluring private brownstone, a two leveled terrace is awaiting its next residents to enjoy summertime. With a brand new remodeled kitchen and bathroom and new wooden floors, you will be enjoying a quiet retreat. Pre-war details have been preserved with its decorative fireplace, an arched door and a skylight in the bathroom.

Facing south, the access to this adorable apartment will provide your daily cardio with a few flights to climb up. Extremely well-maintained, this intimate walk-up building allow pets. Available August 1st. Easy Approval. Possibility to buy back some furniture such as outdoor seatings for a very fair price along with some interior furniture from previous tenants.

Check out the video tour.

If this description appeals to you, your next step is to schedule an appointment.