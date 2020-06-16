All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

130 East 35th Street

130 East 35th Street · (646) 753-0075
Location

130 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perched on top of an alluring private brownstone, a two leveled terrace is awaiting its next residents to enjoy summertime. With a brand new remodeled kitchen and bathroom and new wooden floors, you will be enjoying a quiet retreat. Pre-war details have been preserved with its decorative fireplace, an arched door and a skylight in the bathroom.
Facing south, the access to this adorable apartment will provide your daily cardio with a few flights to climb up. Extremely well-maintained, this intimate walk-up building allow pets. Available August 1st. Easy Approval. Possibility to buy back some furniture such as outdoor seatings for a very fair price along with some interior furniture from previous tenants.
Check out the video tour.
Perched on top of an alluring brownstone, a two leveled terrace is awaiting its next residents. This one bedroom was the object of a perfect make-over just on time for Spring.. With a brand new remodeled kitchen and bathroom and new wooden floors, you will be the first one to enjoy a quiet retreat. Pre-war details have been preserved with its decorative fireplace, an arched door and a skylight in the bathroom.

Facing south, the access to this adorable apartment will provide your daily cardio with a few flights to climb up. Extremely well-maintained, this intimate walk-up building allow pets. Move-in April 15th.
Facing south, the access to this adorable apartment will provide your daily cardio with a few flights to climb up. Extremely well-maintained, this intimate walk-up building allow pets. Move-in April 15th.
If this description appeals to you, your next step is to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 East 35th Street have any available units?
130 East 35th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 East 35th Street have?
Some of 130 East 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 East 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 East 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 130 East 35th Street offer parking?
No, 130 East 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 East 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 130 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 130 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 East 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
