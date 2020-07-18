128 MacDougal Street

Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom on macdougal street with a common furnish roof deck.
Bedrooms accommodate queen size beds.
~Each bedroom has a large closet, Stainless steel appliances, Granite Bathroom. Tub-shower.
~4 flight walk-up.
~Roof-top is a great place to relax, get some fresh air, and a great tanning spot.
~One block away from Washington Square Park.
~On the Famous "MacDougal St", right across the street from "Players Theatre"; "Cafe Wa"; "Olive Tree Cafe"; & "Comedy Cellar".
~One block away from a 24-hr Laundromat.
Renovated
Remote/Video Intercom
Hardwood Floors
Roof Access