128 MacDougal Street

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Newly renovated 2 bedroom on macdougal street with a common furnish roof deck.



Bedrooms accommodate queen size beds.

~Each bedroom has a large closet, Stainless steel appliances, Granite Bathroom. Tub-shower.

~4 flight walk-up.

~Roof-top is a great place to relax, get some fresh air, and a great tanning spot.

~One block away from Washington Square Park.

~On the Famous "MacDougal St", right across the street from "Players Theatre"; "Cafe Wa"; "Olive Tree Cafe"; & "Comedy Cellar".

~One block away from a 24-hr Laundromat.



