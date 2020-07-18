All apartments in New York
Location

128 Macdougal Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$3,690

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Newly renovated 2 bedroom on macdougal street with a common furnish roof deck.

Bedrooms accommodate queen size beds.
~Each bedroom has a large closet, Stainless steel appliances, Granite Bathroom. Tub-shower.
~4 flight walk-up.
~Roof-top is a great place to relax, get some fresh air, and a great tanning spot.
~One block away from Washington Square Park.
~On the Famous "MacDougal St", right across the street from "Players Theatre"; "Cafe Wa"; "Olive Tree Cafe"; & "Comedy Cellar".
~One block away from a 24-hr Laundromat.

Renovated
Remote/Video Intercom
Hardwood Floors
Roof Access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 MacDougal Street have any available units?
128 MacDougal Street has a unit available for $3,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 MacDougal Street have?
Some of 128 MacDougal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 MacDougal Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 MacDougal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 MacDougal Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 MacDougal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 128 MacDougal Street offer parking?
No, 128 MacDougal Street does not offer parking.
Does 128 MacDougal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 MacDougal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 MacDougal Street have a pool?
No, 128 MacDougal Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 MacDougal Street have accessible units?
No, 128 MacDougal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 MacDougal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 MacDougal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
