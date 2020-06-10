All apartments in New York
Find more places like 126 West 73rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
126 West 73rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

126 West 73rd Street

126 West 73rd Street · (646) 461-6633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

126 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
West Side Studio Story* There's a place for you in this tree lined block in the heart of the Upper West Side. This sweet studio was recently completely updated and is now being offered unfurnished for rent. Included is an almost brand new Murphy bed that when not in use, transforms into a dining table for 4. Also included is a combo writing desk/wardrobe, ideally fitted to the space. The chef in you would appreciate the recently renovated windowed kitchen. Equipped with a Bosch dishwasher, 4-burner gas range and a full-sized refrigerator. The backsplash is accented with glass tiles and white counter-tops. There is ample modern soft-touch glass-door kitchen cabinetry and drawers to satisfy your storage needs. Renovated windowed bath with a shower Unit #1A is situated on the 2nd floor, quiet and serene with garden views. Its prewar features include 9.5 feet high beamed ceilings. Built in 1915 in a landmarked district, flanked by Central & Riverside Parks, its stunning glazed terracotta Landmarked facade is one of only 4 of its kind in the UWS. Building features on-site laundry, live-in super and elevator. It is a hop, skip and a jump to the 1,2,3, B and C trains, Trader Joes, Citarella, WholeFoods, a myriad of great restaurants and night life. Also available for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 West 73rd Street have any available units?
126 West 73rd Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 West 73rd Street have?
Some of 126 West 73rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 West 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 West 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 West 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 West 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 126 West 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 126 West 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 West 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 West 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 West 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 126 West 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 West 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 126 West 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 West 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 West 73rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 126 West 73rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity