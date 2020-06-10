126 West 73rd Street

Amenities

West Side Studio Story* There's a place for you in this tree lined block in the heart of the Upper West Side. This sweet studio was recently completely updated and is now being offered unfurnished for rent. Included is an almost brand new Murphy bed that when not in use, transforms into a dining table for 4. Also included is a combo writing desk/wardrobe, ideally fitted to the space. The chef in you would appreciate the recently renovated windowed kitchen. Equipped with a Bosch dishwasher, 4-burner gas range and a full-sized refrigerator. The backsplash is accented with glass tiles and white counter-tops. There is ample modern soft-touch glass-door kitchen cabinetry and drawers to satisfy your storage needs. Renovated windowed bath with a shower Unit #1A is situated on the 2nd floor, quiet and serene with garden views. Its prewar features include 9.5 feet high beamed ceilings. Built in 1915 in a landmarked district, flanked by Central & Riverside Parks, its stunning glazed terracotta Landmarked facade is one of only 4 of its kind in the UWS. Building features on-site laundry, live-in super and elevator. It is a hop, skip and a jump to the 1,2,3, B and C trains, Trader Joes, Citarella, WholeFoods, a myriad of great restaurants and night life. Also available for Sale.