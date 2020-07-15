All apartments in New York
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:23 PM

126 Elizabeth Street

126 Elizabeth Street · (858) 243-3178
Location

126 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$3,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime Nolita! An AMAZING large studio with tons of sunlight, high ceilings, renovated kitchen and bath, living room, new hardwood floors, steps from all that Nolita, Soho and the LES have to offer including world class restaurants and nightlife. This apartment has some of the best views downtown.,Gut renovated alcove studio in NoLita! Sunny and bright, with high ceilings, corner unit with great views, dark-stained hardwood floors, spacious living area, good closet space and storage. Close to everything downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 126 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
126 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 126 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 Elizabeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 126 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 126 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 126 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 126 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Elizabeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.

