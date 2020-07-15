126 Elizabeth Street.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Prime Nolita! An AMAZING large studio with tons of sunlight, high ceilings, renovated kitchen and bath, living room, new hardwood floors, steps from all that Nolita, Soho and the LES have to offer including world class restaurants and nightlife. This apartment has some of the best views downtown.,Gut renovated alcove studio in NoLita! Sunny and bright, with high ceilings, corner unit with great views, dark-stained hardwood floors, spacious living area, good closet space and storage. Close to everything downtown.