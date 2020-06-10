All apartments in New York
125 West 22nd Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:45 AM

125 West 22nd Street

125 West 22nd Street · (212) 574-4466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
BEST LOCATION IN CHELSEA !

HIGH CEILING, 3 B/RM & 3 FULL BATHS, W/D IN UNIT

Luxury three bedroom, three full baths large apartment in the heart of fashionable Chelsea. Exceptionally elegant home located in a quite street, solid oak hardwood floors, 9" high ceilings, large open Kitchen, stainless steel and granite countertops. Brand new Bosch washer/dryer.

125 west 22 is a brand new condominium, offering a concierge, outdoor garden and rooftop terrace. Walk to the High Line Park and the many restaurants, shops, Wholefood, entertainment, conveniences and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 West 22nd Street have any available units?
125 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 125 West 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 125 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 125 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 West 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 125 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 125 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
