125 West 22nd Street

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman

BEST LOCATION IN CHELSEA !



HIGH CEILING, 3 B/RM & 3 FULL BATHS, W/D IN UNIT



Luxury three bedroom, three full baths large apartment in the heart of fashionable Chelsea. Exceptionally elegant home located in a quite street, solid oak hardwood floors, 9" high ceilings, large open Kitchen, stainless steel and granite countertops. Brand new Bosch washer/dryer.



125 west 22 is a brand new condominium, offering a concierge, outdoor garden and rooftop terrace. Walk to the High Line Park and the many restaurants, shops, Wholefood, entertainment, conveniences and transportation.