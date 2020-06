Amenities

Gut Renovated 2 Bed Apartment in the mid 80's off LEX. Amazing Location. Apartment features stainless steel appliances, great counter space, tons of cabinet space, XL windows, and high ceilings. Bedrooms fit a queen size bed plus furniture. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby Q/4/5/6 subway, fine restaurants, Whole Foods, Fairway, Shake Shack, movie theaters, and shopping. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website email anytime.