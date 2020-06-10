124 West 23rd Street

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE/Available immediately pending condo approval.



Contemporary and sleek split layout 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with planting balcony for rent at Citizen, a full-service boutique condominium offering 24 hour doorman, private storage, bike storage and fitness room at the desirable nexus of Chelsea and Flatiron.



The expansive living room is flooded with light from the unique wall of floor to ceiling windows and balcony doors that extend the length of the room. There is a dedicated seating area perfect for relaxing and entertaining with separate large dining area than can accommodate a dinner party or home office adjacent to the open kitchen. The sophisticated open kitchen features lacquered cabinets, honed Venetino marble countertops and appliances by Miele and Smeg.



The split layout offers privacy for each bedroom. The master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with Sinuous Calacutta wall mosaic tile and Apollinara Crystalina marble floors. The second bathroom conveniently located outside the second bedroom for guests has a similarly luxurious ambiance with Ann Sacks tile and honed marble floors, both bathrooms being outfitted with radiant heat floors. This home is complete with oak hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer and central air.



Citizen Condominium offers a sophisticated boutique lifestyle at the intersection of Chelsea and Flatiron offering a plethora of world class restaurants, the best shopping options including Whole Foods, Fairway Market, Westside Market, Eataly, Madison Square Park and easy access to public transportation including the F, M, N, Q, R, W, 1, A, C, E, PATH and Select 23rd Street Crosstown buses.