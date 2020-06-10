All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

124 West 23rd Street

124 West 23rd Street · (212) 381-4225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
NO BROKER FEE/Available immediately pending condo approval.

Contemporary and sleek split layout 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with planting balcony for rent at Citizen, a full-service boutique condominium offering 24 hour doorman, private storage, bike storage and fitness room at the desirable nexus of Chelsea and Flatiron.

The expansive living room is flooded with light from the unique wall of floor to ceiling windows and balcony doors that extend the length of the room. There is a dedicated seating area perfect for relaxing and entertaining with separate large dining area than can accommodate a dinner party or home office adjacent to the open kitchen. The sophisticated open kitchen features lacquered cabinets, honed Venetino marble countertops and appliances by Miele and Smeg.

The split layout offers privacy for each bedroom. The master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with Sinuous Calacutta wall mosaic tile and Apollinara Crystalina marble floors. The second bathroom conveniently located outside the second bedroom for guests has a similarly luxurious ambiance with Ann Sacks tile and honed marble floors, both bathrooms being outfitted with radiant heat floors. This home is complete with oak hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer and central air.

Citizen Condominium offers a sophisticated boutique lifestyle at the intersection of Chelsea and Flatiron offering a plethora of world class restaurants, the best shopping options including Whole Foods, Fairway Market, Westside Market, Eataly, Madison Square Park and easy access to public transportation including the F, M, N, Q, R, W, 1, A, C, E, PATH and Select 23rd Street Crosstown buses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 West 23rd Street have any available units?
124 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 124 West 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 West 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 124 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 West 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 124 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 124 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
