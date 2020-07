Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities doorman

Absolutely GORGEOUS Renovated Classic 7**Maids Room**Washer Dryer**Gracious Entry Gallery Foyer**French Doors leading into Formal Dining Room**French Doors leading into Living Room**Open South Views from Living Room and Bedrooms**High Ceilings**Hardwood Flooring**Closets Everywhere**3 Renovated Bathrooms**see floorplan**Great Location steps to American Museum of Natural History**E 70s right off Columbus Avenue Shopping**Close to B/C/1 and M79 bus**24 Hour Doorman**On Site Super and Laundry**PS 87**Small to Medium Sized Non-Aggressive Dogs Welcomed**Listed Price offered at a 2 year Lease**MUST SEE !!**12500.00 per month plus free 13th monthCall / Text/ Email to View: Eileen McCarthy-Wulf**Eileen@opgny.com**917-650-7627**