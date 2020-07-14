All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

124 East 79th Street

124 East 79th Street · (914) 980-0371
Location

124 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16-B · Avail. now

$8,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
Rarely Available Condo Rental, 2 BR / 2.5 Baths with 10' Terrace and Views

Welcome home to this high floor, sun filled residence with 3 exposures located steps from Park Avenue. Enjoy cityscapes to the south from 3 oversized windows in the Living Room and from an adjacent Dining Room whose sliding glass doors open to an inviting 10' open air terrace. Comprising nearly 1,300 interior square feet, the home is on a semiprivate landing and features two spacious Master Bedrooms each with ensuite white marble bathrooms with Waterworks fixtures. The windowed Master Bath has a separate shower, Jacuzzi tub and double sinks with ample vanity storage. In the Master Bedroom, angled corner bay windows face west and north, lending drama to the room which boasts an oversized walk-in closet and a peek of Central Park. The 2nd Master Bedroom also faces north and has custom built-ins for books and TV. The kitchen has granite countertops and is well-equipped with Subzero and stainless-steel appliances. An attractive powder room, hardwood floors and crown moldings complete the picture. Showings begin July 1 and are permitted by appointment weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm and weekends from 11am to 4pm. A condo board package is required. No pets please. Photos show virtual staging.

Situated midblock on the south side of the wide boulevard of East 79th Street, The Belgravia Condominium is a full service 21-story condominium with 62 apartments built in 1986. Amenities include 24/7 concierge and doorman service, resident manager, state-of-the-art gym, common room for bikes/storage, resident's lounge and Zen-like Japanese garden. Centrally located, the building is convenient to bus and subway transportation and walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, shops, museums, schools and Central Park.,RARE FIND! TRIPLE MINT 2BR/2.5 BATHS WITH TERRACE RENTAL - $9,100

In pristine condition, this high floor, sun filled airy home with 3 exposures is located in a top Upper East Side condo steps from Park Avenue. The excellent layout comprises approximately 1300 interior square feet, 5 rooms, 2 Master Bedrooms, Dining Room, 2 1/2 baths and Terrace. Views are open to the south from 3 oversized windows in the Living Room and from an adjacent Dining Room that accesses a nearly square 10' terrace through sliding glass doors. Two spacious Master Bedrooms have ensuite white marble bathrooms with Waterworks fixtures. The windowed Master Bath has a separate shower, Jacuzzi tub and double sinks with ample vanity storage. Angled corner bay windows face west and north, lending drama to the Master Bedroom which also boasts a king-size walk-in custom wardrobe and a peek of Central Park. The 2nd Master Bedroom also faces north and has attractive built-ins for books and TV. A roomy kitchen with 2 entrances features granite countertops, Subzero and stainless steel appliances. An attractive powder room off a large foyer, new hardwood floors, crown moldings, and a semi private elevator landing complete the picture. NO PETS please and washer/dryer not permitted. Occupancy May 1st for one year lease. Showings are permitted weekdays only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Houses are permitted by appointment only. Note that photos show virtual staging.

Situated midblock on the south side of the wide boulevard of East 79th Street, The Belgravia is a full service 21 story condominium with 62 apartments built in 1986. Amenities include 24/7 concierge and doorman service, resident manager, state-of-the-art gym, common room for bikes/storage, lounge and Japanese garden. Its central location is convenient to bus and subway transportation and also to neighborhood restaurants, shops, museums, schools and nearby Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 124 East 79th Street have any available units?
124 East 79th Street has a unit available for $8,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 East 79th Street have?
Some of 124 East 79th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 East 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 East 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 124 East 79th Street offer parking?
No, 124 East 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 East 79th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 124 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 124 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 East 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

