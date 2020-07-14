124 East 79th Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym

Rarely Available Condo Rental, 2 BR / 2.5 Baths with 10' Terrace and Views



Welcome home to this high floor, sun filled residence with 3 exposures located steps from Park Avenue. Enjoy cityscapes to the south from 3 oversized windows in the Living Room and from an adjacent Dining Room whose sliding glass doors open to an inviting 10' open air terrace. Comprising nearly 1,300 interior square feet, the home is on a semiprivate landing and features two spacious Master Bedrooms each with ensuite white marble bathrooms with Waterworks fixtures. The windowed Master Bath has a separate shower, Jacuzzi tub and double sinks with ample vanity storage. In the Master Bedroom, angled corner bay windows face west and north, lending drama to the room which boasts an oversized walk-in closet and a peek of Central Park. The 2nd Master Bedroom also faces north and has custom built-ins for books and TV. The kitchen has granite countertops and is well-equipped with Subzero and stainless-steel appliances. An attractive powder room, hardwood floors and crown moldings complete the picture. Showings begin July 1 and are permitted by appointment weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm and weekends from 11am to 4pm. A condo board package is required. No pets please. Photos show virtual staging.



Situated midblock on the south side of the wide boulevard of East 79th Street, The Belgravia Condominium is a full service 21-story condominium with 62 apartments built in 1986. Amenities include 24/7 concierge and doorman service, resident manager, state-of-the-art gym, common room for bikes/storage, resident's lounge and Zen-like Japanese garden. Centrally located, the building is convenient to bus and subway transportation and walking distance to neighborhood restaurants, shops, museums, schools and Central Park.,RARE FIND! TRIPLE MINT 2BR/2.5 BATHS WITH TERRACE RENTAL - $9,100



In pristine condition, this high floor, sun filled airy home with 3 exposures is located in a top Upper East Side condo steps from Park Avenue. The excellent layout comprises approximately 1300 interior square feet, 5 rooms, 2 Master Bedrooms, Dining Room, 2 1/2 baths and Terrace. Views are open to the south from 3 oversized windows in the Living Room and from an adjacent Dining Room that accesses a nearly square 10' terrace through sliding glass doors. Two spacious Master Bedrooms have ensuite white marble bathrooms with Waterworks fixtures. The windowed Master Bath has a separate shower, Jacuzzi tub and double sinks with ample vanity storage. Angled corner bay windows face west and north, lending drama to the Master Bedroom which also boasts a king-size walk-in custom wardrobe and a peek of Central Park. The 2nd Master Bedroom also faces north and has attractive built-ins for books and TV. A roomy kitchen with 2 entrances features granite countertops, Subzero and stainless steel appliances. An attractive powder room off a large foyer, new hardwood floors, crown moldings, and a semi private elevator landing complete the picture. NO PETS please and washer/dryer not permitted. Occupancy May 1st for one year lease. Showings are permitted weekdays only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Houses are permitted by appointment only. Note that photos show virtual staging.



Situated midblock on the south side of the wide boulevard of East 79th Street, The Belgravia is a full service 21 story condominium with 62 apartments built in 1986. Amenities include 24/7 concierge and doorman service, resident manager, state-of-the-art gym, common room for bikes/storage, lounge and Japanese garden. Its central location is convenient to bus and subway transportation and also to neighborhood restaurants, shops, museums, schools and nearby Central Park.