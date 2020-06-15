122 MacDougal Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing location! new renovation! (unit will also be painted all white and will look perfect!) Huge bedroom, Large living room and a bonus dining-area! Sunny and bright. ((extremely quiet)) Amazing location, detailed building with tons of character. Large unit in the West Village with soaring ceilings, windows fill every room great view. Great place & HOT location! Living in the West Village on MacDougal Street is one of the most desirable locations in Manhattan. You are surrounded by tree-lined streets the ease of shopping, transportation, historic architecture and cobble stone streets. Text or email to schedule a virtual showing.