122 MacDougal Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:13 PM

122 MacDougal Street

122 Macdougal Street · (212) 300-6412
Location

122 Macdougal Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing location! new renovation! (unit will also be painted all white and will look perfect!) Huge bedroom, Large living room and a bonus dining-area! Sunny and bright. ((extremely quiet)) Amazing location, detailed building with tons of character. Large unit in the West Village with soaring ceilings, windows fill every room great view. Great place & HOT location! Living in the West Village on MacDougal Street is one of the most desirable locations in Manhattan. You are surrounded by tree-lined streets the ease of shopping, transportation, historic architecture and cobble stone streets. Text or email to schedule a virtual showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 MacDougal Street have any available units?
122 MacDougal Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 122 MacDougal Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 MacDougal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 MacDougal Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 MacDougal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 122 MacDougal Street offer parking?
No, 122 MacDougal Street does not offer parking.
Does 122 MacDougal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 MacDougal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 MacDougal Street have a pool?
No, 122 MacDougal Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 MacDougal Street have accessible units?
No, 122 MacDougal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 MacDougal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 MacDougal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 MacDougal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 MacDougal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
