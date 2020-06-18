All apartments in New York
122 ALLEN ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

122 ALLEN ST.

122 Allen Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Apartment Features:-Bedroom fits a queen sized bed and a dresser-Living Room fits couch, table and tv-Hardwood flooring throughout-Large windows allowing for lots of sunlight-Fully equipped open kitchen-Private balcony with amazing views-White Tiled bathroom -Control your own heatContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7801

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 ALLEN ST. have any available units?
122 ALLEN ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 122 ALLEN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
122 ALLEN ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 ALLEN ST. pet-friendly?
No, 122 ALLEN ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 122 ALLEN ST. offer parking?
No, 122 ALLEN ST. does not offer parking.
Does 122 ALLEN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 ALLEN ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 ALLEN ST. have a pool?
No, 122 ALLEN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 122 ALLEN ST. have accessible units?
No, 122 ALLEN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 122 ALLEN ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 ALLEN ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 ALLEN ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 ALLEN ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
