The quintessential New York apartment of your dreams... Video at instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn



This brownstone duplex garden apartment features:

- Working Fireplace

- Private Spacious Garden Patio

- King Sized Bedroom with walls of closet space and en suite half bath

- Updated Kitchen with Dishwasher

- Laundry just outside the unit

- Additional windowed office that can also double as a guest bedroom

- Fantastic Upper West Side location 1 and a half blocks from Central Park and around the corner Trader Joe's, 4 blocks to the red line

- Heat and hot water included

- Pet friendly



An old world gem like this doesn't come along often.