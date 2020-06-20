All apartments in New York
120 West 71st Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

120 West 71st Street

120 West 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=urVYktQepLh

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes heating, a private bathroom, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Ready your boss on speed-dial, because this is a room that is nearly impossible to tear away from. Draped in the NYC uniform - the gorgeous black decor and furniture accents will go seemlessly with your outift. Enjoy plenty of storage as well as the square footage for your move-in happy dance.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 12, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

#103: Upper West Side 1 Bedroom (Full)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 West 71st Street have any available units?
120 West 71st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 West 71st Street have?
Some of 120 West 71st Street's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 West 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 120 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 West 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 120 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 120 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
