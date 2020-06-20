120 West 71st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=urVYktQepLh



Furnished 1 Bedroom (Full) home with a full bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes heating, a private bathroom, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



Ready your boss on speed-dial, because this is a room that is nearly impossible to tear away from. Draped in the NYC uniform - the gorgeous black decor and furniture accents will go seemlessly with your outift. Enjoy plenty of storage as well as the square footage for your move-in happy dance.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 12, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



#103: Upper West Side 1 Bedroom (Full)