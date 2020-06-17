Amenities

One of a kind immaculately renovated floor through apartment in a bucolic Nomad brownstone. 120 East 30th street is a three-family townhouse originally built circa 1865 which has a gorgeous "landmark" facade. The apartment features: central air and heat, marble bathroom, chef's kitchen, high ceilings throughout, a huge master suite with decorative fireplace, ample storage space, room for a home office, and a terrific terrace with peaceful and bright southern exposure. The apartment gets terrific light all day long through the oversized windows and has northern and southern exposures. The building offers common laundry facilities in the basement. The location is ideal, in the midst of it all, yet on a quiet serene block. Close proximity to transit, restaurants, lovely bars, the Nomad design district, and shops such as Dover street market. Truly a must see!