Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

120 East 30th Street

120 East 30th Street · (917) 905-0099
Location

120 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
One of a kind immaculately renovated floor through apartment in a bucolic Nomad brownstone. 120 East 30th street is a three-family townhouse originally built circa 1865 which has a gorgeous "landmark" facade. The apartment features: central air and heat, marble bathroom, chef's kitchen, high ceilings throughout, a huge master suite with decorative fireplace, ample storage space, room for a home office, and a terrific terrace with peaceful and bright southern exposure. The apartment gets terrific light all day long through the oversized windows and has northern and southern exposures. The building offers common laundry facilities in the basement. The location is ideal, in the midst of it all, yet on a quiet serene block. Close proximity to transit, restaurants, lovely bars, the Nomad design district, and shops such as Dover street market. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 30th Street have any available units?
120 East 30th Street has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 East 30th Street have?
Some of 120 East 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 East 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 120 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 East 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 120 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 East 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
