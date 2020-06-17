Amenities

Incredibly quiet garden-facing 2 bedroom 900 square foot apartment with southern exposure and great natural light. Extremely spacious living room with a huge walk-in closet and tons of storage space. Recessed lighting in every room plus a windowed kitchen with great cabinets and counter space. Massive bathroom with a medicine cabinet, tub and room for all your linens. Bedrooms are equal in size with 3 windows each.120 East 116th Street is a Boutique building with 8 rental apartments. Extremely convenient location with close proximity to the 6 train, Whole Foods, Target, Costco, and Aldi. Local restaurants within close proximity include, Nocciola Ristorante, Polash, Amor Cubano, and Patsy's Pizzeria. Sorry, no pets.