120 East 116th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

120 East 116th Street

120 East 116th Street · (646) 484-7881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 East 116th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Incredibly quiet garden-facing 2 bedroom 900 square foot apartment with southern exposure and great natural light. Extremely spacious living room with a huge walk-in closet and tons of storage space. Recessed lighting in every room plus a windowed kitchen with great cabinets and counter space. Massive bathroom with a medicine cabinet, tub and room for all your linens. Bedrooms are equal in size with 3 windows each.120 East 116th Street is a Boutique building with 8 rental apartments. Extremely convenient location with close proximity to the 6 train, Whole Foods, Target, Costco, and Aldi. Local restaurants within close proximity include, Nocciola Ristorante, Polash, Amor Cubano, and Patsy's Pizzeria. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 116th Street have any available units?
120 East 116th Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 120 East 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 East 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 East 116th Street offer parking?
No, 120 East 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 East 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 East 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 116th Street have a pool?
No, 120 East 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 East 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 East 116th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 East 116th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 East 116th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
