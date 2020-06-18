All apartments in New York
120 E 102ND ST.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

120 E 102ND ST.

120 East 102nd Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 East 102nd Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy. This apartment features a lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher, marble bathroom, and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding.Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots, like Fetch. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 trains.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Gross rent for this unit is $2295. Landlord is offering one month free on a 12 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession. Incentives for alternate lease terms will differ. Actual rental prices vary for alternate lease terms. Please contact the office for additional information. CROMAN6425

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 E 102ND ST. have any available units?
120 E 102ND ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 E 102ND ST. have?
Some of 120 E 102ND ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 E 102ND ST. currently offering any rent specials?
120 E 102ND ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 E 102ND ST. pet-friendly?
No, 120 E 102ND ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 E 102ND ST. offer parking?
No, 120 E 102ND ST. does not offer parking.
Does 120 E 102ND ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 E 102ND ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 E 102ND ST. have a pool?
No, 120 E 102ND ST. does not have a pool.
Does 120 E 102ND ST. have accessible units?
No, 120 E 102ND ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 120 E 102ND ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 E 102ND ST. has units with dishwashers.
