120 E 102ND ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy. This apartment features a lovely granite kitchen with a dishwasher, marble bathroom, and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding.Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots, like Fetch. Steps from the M15 Select Service bus, and a short walk to the 6 trains.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Gross rent for this unit is $2295. Landlord is offering one month free on a 12 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession. Incentives for alternate lease terms will differ. Actual rental prices vary for alternate lease terms. Please contact the office for additional information. CROMAN6425