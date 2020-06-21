12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W

Amenities

Built in 1888 by James Ware and James Woolley, this magnificent, spacious 7,500 square foot single-family mansion graces the Mount Morris Park Historic District and faces directly on to the Park. This elegant home is twenty-five (25) feet wide and fifty-five (55) feet deep across five floors plus a finished cellar and spacious back yard, with additional potential for a roof deck. It has more than enough space to combine use as a family home and home office.



This gorgeous property has been impeccably renovated by the current owners and combines period details including original mahogany and oak woodwork and ceramics and nine (9) original fireplaces, with modern electrical systems and plumbing and all the comforts of contemporary living. This property can be rented furnished or unfurnished.



The large, beautiful house features ten (10) well-appointed bedrooms, seven (7) full bathrooms and two (2) powder rooms, a large commercial-grade kitchen on the ground floor and a second kitchen on the parlor level with Bosh appliances. The high ceilings (16 feet on the Parlor level) and large windows give a wonderful sense of light and space throughout. The finished cellar has a gas washer/dryer and a home gym.



This lovely home is just a few steps from Harlems Restaurant Row and shopping on 125th St, with Whole Foods, Bed Bath and Beyond, and much more. It is also conveniently close to transportation options including the 2/3 and B/C subway lines and Metro North, and the M2, M7 and M101 bus lines. For recreation, Mount Morris Park is across the street, and Morningside Park and Central Park are within walking distance.



Please call or email for more information about 12 Mount Morris Park West.



*Complete virtual tour available upon request.