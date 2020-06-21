All apartments in New York
12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:37 AM

12 Mt Morris Park West · (212) 280-8866
Location

12 Mt Morris Park West, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

10 Bedrooms

Unit * · Avail. now

$24,990

Click to see floorplan

10 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Built in 1888 by James Ware and James Woolley, this magnificent, spacious 7,500 square foot single-family mansion graces the Mount Morris Park Historic District and faces directly on to the Park. This elegant home is twenty-five (25) feet wide and fifty-five (55) feet deep across five floors plus a finished cellar and spacious back yard, with additional potential for a roof deck. It has more than enough space to combine use as a family home and home office.

This gorgeous property has been impeccably renovated by the current owners and combines period details including original mahogany and oak woodwork and ceramics and nine (9) original fireplaces, with modern electrical systems and plumbing and all the comforts of contemporary living. This property can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

The large, beautiful house features ten (10) well-appointed bedrooms, seven (7) full bathrooms and two (2) powder rooms, a large commercial-grade kitchen on the ground floor and a second kitchen on the parlor level with Bosh appliances. The high ceilings (16 feet on the Parlor level) and large windows give a wonderful sense of light and space throughout. The finished cellar has a gas washer/dryer and a home gym.

This lovely home is just a few steps from Harlems Restaurant Row and shopping on 125th St, with Whole Foods, Bed Bath and Beyond, and much more. It is also conveniently close to transportation options including the 2/3 and B/C subway lines and Metro North, and the M2, M7 and M101 bus lines. For recreation, Mount Morris Park is across the street, and Morningside Park and Central Park are within walking distance.

Please call or email for more information about 12 Mount Morris Park West.

*Complete virtual tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W have any available units?
12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W has a unit available for $24,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W have?
Some of 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W currently offering any rent specials?
12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W pet-friendly?
No, 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W offer parking?
No, 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W does not offer parking.
Does 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W have a pool?
No, 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W does not have a pool.
Does 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W have accessible units?
No, 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W does not have accessible units.
Does 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 MOUNT MORRIS PARK W does not have units with dishwashers.
