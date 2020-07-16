118 East 17th st. 1E

Amenities
I can go tanning in my garden - Property Id: 243532
Currently offering 1 month owner pay on a 13 month lease or 2 month owner pay on a 24 month lease. Designer granite kitchen with top quality stainless steel kitchen appliances. Contains exposed brick walls with hardwood floors, also contains a private garden. Apartment is located near places like international center of photography museum, Tompkins square park, Sara D. Roosevelt park, and some of the top eating places in East New York.
