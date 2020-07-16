All apartments in New York
118 East 17th st. 1E

118 East 17th Street · (747) 243-1894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. now

$4,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
I can go tanning in my garden - Property Id: 243532

Currently offering 1 month owner pay on a 13 month lease or 2 month owner pay on a 24 month lease. Designer granite kitchen with top quality stainless steel kitchen appliances. Contains exposed brick walls with hardwood floors, also contains a private garden. Apartment is located near places like international center of photography museum, Tompkins square park, Sara D. Roosevelt park, and some of the top eating places in East New York.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243532
Property Id 243532

(RLNE5913137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 East 17th st. 1E have any available units?
118 East 17th st. 1E has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 East 17th st. 1E have?
Some of 118 East 17th st. 1E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 East 17th st. 1E currently offering any rent specials?
118 East 17th st. 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 East 17th st. 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 East 17th st. 1E is pet friendly.
Does 118 East 17th st. 1E offer parking?
No, 118 East 17th st. 1E does not offer parking.
Does 118 East 17th st. 1E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 East 17th st. 1E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 East 17th st. 1E have a pool?
No, 118 East 17th st. 1E does not have a pool.
Does 118 East 17th st. 1E have accessible units?
No, 118 East 17th st. 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 118 East 17th st. 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 East 17th st. 1E has units with dishwashers.
